Image copyright Andy Boyle Image caption Aberdeen University Football Club's 2nd team had walked off the pitch

A footballer has been cleared of shouting a racial slur at an opposition player at a match in Aberdeen.

The amateur first division league game between Aberdeen University Football Club and Kincorth Amateurs at Tullos was abandoned in April last year.

Michael Kindness, 30, was on trial after denying acting in a racially aggravated manner.

Sheriff Ian Anderson said he was left with some doubt about what had happened and found him not guilty.

During the trial, the court heard that Mr Kindness was a joiner who had visited Kenya to help build homes for poor people.

He denied using the racial slur, saying: "I have no reason to say it."

The university football team had walked off the pitch.