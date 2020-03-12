Two people have been seriously injured in a crash in Aberdeenshire.

The accident, involving a red van and a motorbike with a sidecar, happened on the B974 Banchory to Fettercairn road at about 14:20 on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old man riding the motorbike and a 67-year-old woman in the sidecar were seriously injured.

Police Scotland has appealed for witnesses and possible dashcam footage.