Image copyright CIARAN DONNELLY Image caption Alistair Greig had denied the offences

A financial services director has been found guilty of conning investors out of millions of pounds.

Alistair Greig, 66, who ran Aberdeen-based Midas Financial Solutions (Scotland), obtained more than £13m by fraud.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that some investors lost their life savings.

Judge Lord Tyre said it was one of the largest frauds perpetrated in Scotland and had brought misery to a large number of people.

He said: "It is a conviction of fraud on a truly shocking scale".

Sentence was deferred, but the judge warned: "There is likely to be very little alternative to a lengthy period in custody."

Prosecutor Steven Borthwick told the High Court in Edinburgh: "In some cases these were the life savings of people who had worked all their lives and saved to create a nest egg for their retirement.

"Alistair Greig used that money as his own personal slush fund."

'Trust in him'

The court heard that some clients received payments under the scheme he ran but the cash was coming from money deposited by other investors.

While the money came in Greig, formerly of Cairnbulg, in Aberdeenshire, but latterly of Kirkton, Boston, in Lincolnshire, funded investments in property, including a holiday home in Cornwall and a classic car business.

Mr Borthwick said: "It seemed from the outside that the scheme was working as advertised but that was also a lie and that lie helped promote and prolong the big lie told by Alistair Greig."

"There were lies told by Alistair Greig to different people at different times over years with the same purpose - to put their trust in him so they would hand over their money."

Sentence on Greig, who had denied the charges, was deferred to the High Court in Glasgow on 15 April.

Det Insp Ian Whittle of Police Scotland said: "The scale of his deceit and greed is immeasurable and I welcome today's outcome in court."