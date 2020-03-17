Image copyright Page family Image caption Brenda Page was found dead in 1978

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a scientist in Aberdeen 42 years ago.

The body of Dr Brenda Page, 32, was found in her flat in the city's Allan Street in July 1978.

Police Scotland said a 79-year-old man had been arrested in connection with her murder.

Det Insp Gary Winter, of Police Scotland's major investigation team, appealed for anyone with information about the case to come forward.

The genetic scientist was working at the University of Aberdeen at the time of her death.