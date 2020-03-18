Brenda Page: Man aged 79 charged over 1978 murder
- 18 March 2020
A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a scientist in Aberdeen 42 years ago.
The body of Dr Brenda Page, 32, was found in her flat in the city's Allan Street in July 1978.
The genetic scientist was working at the University of Aberdeen at the time of her death.
Police Scotland said a 79-year-old man had been charged and was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.