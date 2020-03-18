Image copyright Page family Image caption Brenda Page was found dead in 1978

A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a scientist in Aberdeen 42 years ago.

The body of Dr Brenda Page, 32, was found in her flat in the city's Allan Street in July 1978.

The genetic scientist was working at the University of Aberdeen at the time of her death.

Police Scotland said a 79-year-old man had been charged and was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday.