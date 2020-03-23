Image copyright Shetland News Image caption Robert Veighey tried to encourage someone to destroy a mobile phone

A former police officer turned court officer has been ordered to carry out unpaid worker after admitting attempting to pervert the course of justice in Shetland.

Robert Veighey, 57, tried to encourage someone to destroy a mobile phone with message evidence belonging to a woman accused of assault in an attempt to help her avoid prosecution.

India Lockyer, 26, admitted assault.

Veighey is to carry out 150 hours of work, with 160 hours for Lockyer.

Veighey was also given a restriction of liberty order for four months.

Lockyer will be under supervision for two years, and also received a restriction of liberty order for eight months.

The offences happened in January last year.