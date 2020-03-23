Image copyright Fubar News Image caption The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon

A major fire which sent a huge plume of smoke across the Aberdeenshire skyline is being treated as suspicious.

Fire crews and seven appliances were called to the derelict building in Macduff's Commercial Street at about 14:40 on Sunday.

The roof collapsed, however there were no reports of any injuries.

Police Scotland said a joint investigation with the fire service was being carried out but it was currently being treated as suspicious.

Image copyright Fubar News Image caption The roof of the building collapsed

Appealing for information, Det Sgt Gavin Fleming, said: "I'd like to speak to anyone who may have been in the Commercial Street area of Macduff and may have witnessed suspicious activity.

"I would like the thank members of the public for their patience and assistance so far and also ask people to stay away from the area for now to allow emergency services and engineers to carry out the required work at the scene."