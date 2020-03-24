Image copyright Fubar News Image caption The fire broke out on Sunday afternoon

Three teenagers have been charged after a major fire in Aberdeenshire.

Fire crews and seven appliances were called to the derelict building in Macduff's Commercial Street at about 14:40 on Sunday.

The roof collapsed but there were no reports of any injuries.

Two boys, aged 14 and 15, and a girl, aged 13, have been charged in relation to wilful fireraising. Police said a report would be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.