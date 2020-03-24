Youths charged over major Macduff derelict building fire
- 24 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Three teenagers have been charged after a major fire in Aberdeenshire.
Fire crews and seven appliances were called to the derelict building in Macduff's Commercial Street at about 14:40 on Sunday.
The roof collapsed but there were no reports of any injuries.
Two boys, aged 14 and 15, and a girl, aged 13, have been charged in relation to wilful fireraising. Police said a report would be submitted to the Youth Justice Management Unit.