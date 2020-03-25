Image copyright Brewdog Image caption BrewDog said Punk IPA was among the haul

A trailer load of beer worth £150,000 from Aberdeenshire-based BrewDog was stolen as it headed to meet increased demand at an online distribution centre.

The supplies from the company brewery in Ellon were stolen from the Moto Lymm services in Cheshire on Tuesday.

Online demand has increased as the coronavirus restrictions affect shopping habits.

Cheshire Constabulary appealed for information.

BrewDog co-founder James Watt had tweeted news of the theft.

The company later said the value of the stolen goods was in the region of £150,000.

The vehicle involved was a plain navy blue curtain-sided trailer which was not branded.

'Appreciate any leads'

BrewDog said in a statement: "A BrewDog order was destined for our online shop distribution centre to keep up with high demand.

"It was a full truck load with 26 pallets of BrewDog beer.

"We are working with the Cheshire Police but would appreciate any leads."

Cheshire Police said officers received a report at about 07:45 on Tuesday that a trailer had been stolen from the service station near Cliff Lane in Lymm.

Officers asked that anyone with information about the theft contact Cheshire Constabulary.