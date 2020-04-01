Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption The crash happened in December

A serious crash which followed a police pursuit in Moray was "solely" caused by a man who sped off from officers, according to a new report.

One person was airlifted to hospital and several others were injured in the two-vehicle collision on the A98 near Buckie in December.

The incident was referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).

It found the 28-year-old man involved had "numerous opportunities" to stop.

An officer had recognised the man as having no driving licence.

Officers activated their blue lights to indicate to him to stop, but he sped away.

After a short pursuit, they were then instructed by the area control room to stop following the car.

Pirc said witnesses described the car as travelling at speeds of up to 100 mph.

The driver attempted to go between two cars, colliding with the back of one of them, causing them both to spin off the road and collide with trees.

'Very traumatic experience'

A passenger in the man's car and a female passenger in the other car suffered serious injuries.

Four people in the other car, including two young children, and the 28-year-old man escaped with minor injuries.

The Pirc findings said the initial pursuit had been "appropriate".

The report concluded: "The man, who had numerous opportunities prior to the crash to stop his car or alter his driving behaviour, but chose not to, was solely responsible for the crash."

Police Scotland local area commander Ch Insp Norman Stevenson said: "Above all, my thoughts are with all those who were injured on the night - it would have been a very traumatic experience for everyone involved, and one which could have been avoided was it not for the reckless and dangerous actions of the driver in question."