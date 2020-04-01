A 60-year-old man has been charged in relation to an alleged coughing incident in Aberdeenshire.

It was reported in a car park in the Burn Lane area of Inverurie on Wednesday morning.

Police Scotland said the man allegedly deliberately coughed at another man following an argument.

The force said such alleged behaviour could cause distress and anxiety in the current climate and would not be tolerated.

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.