The cause of a major blaze in Aberdeen has not been able to be established, a fire service report has revealed.

The emergency services were called to Valentino's Italian - formerly Dizzy's - in Carden Place early on 23 December.

Flames had spread to the roof of the building, which collapsed. It also contained Lefevre Litigation and Bidwells. No-one was injured.

An incident report seen by BBC Scotland News under Freedom of Information laws said the cause was not known.

More than 40 firefighters and eight appliances were called to the blaze, which was described at the time as "challenging".

Police Scotland said inquiries were still ongoing.