Image caption The deaths were at the Wastview Care Centre

A number of elderly residents have died at a care facility in Shetland after reportedly contracting coronavirus.

The Care Inspectorate said there had been deaths at Wastview Care Centre, but has not given an exact number.

The organisation - which oversees the care sector in Scotland - said its thoughts were with the loved ones of those affected, and staff.

Last week the council said 19 "care clients" were showing Covid-19 symptoms on the island.

'Very difficult circumstances'

The Care Inspectorate said in a statement: "We are aware of the tragic deaths of residents at this care home as a result of suspected cases of Covid-19.

"We have been notified of the circumstances and we are in contact with the care service and the local health and social care partnership during this difficult time.

"All of Scotland's social care sector is working under very difficult circumstances to care for people during the pandemic and the Care Inspectorate is doing all it can to support them."

The last confirmed number of confirmed Shetland coronavirus cases on Monday was 45, up from 43 the previous day.