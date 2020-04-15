Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Tracey Walker died earlier this year

The trial of two people accused of murdering a woman in Shetland has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Tracey Walker, 40, was found in the Ladies Drive area of Lerwick in July last year.

Judge Lord Tyre said proceedings against Dawn Smith, 28, and Ross MacDougall, 31, could not advance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another procedural hearing in the case will now take place on 15 July at the High Court in Glasgow.

During a short hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday, Lord Tyre said the current situation was an "unprecedented" one.

"It is out with the court's control for this to proceed to trial", the judge said.