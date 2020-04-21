Image copyright Google Image caption Bon Accord run the home on behalf of Aberdeen City Health and Care Partnership

Six residents at an Aberdeen care home are believed to have died with suspected coronavirus symptoms.

The operators of the Kingswells home confirmed there have been a number of deaths.

Bon Accord Care said in a statement its sympathies were with the families of those who had lost a loved one.

It said robust infection control measures were in place including social-distancing and self-isolation for anyone showing Covid symptoms.

Bon Accord Care runs the home on behalf of the Aberdeen City Health and Care partnership.

The partnership said homes run by Bon Accord Care have good supplies of personal protective equipment.

Official figures revealed last week showed about a quarter of the total number of deaths in Scotland related to coronavirus were in care homes.