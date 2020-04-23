Coronavirus: The deserted city streets where an art festival should be
The annual Nuart street art festival should have been getting under way in Aberdeen, but the locations which would usually be full of crowds are deserted.
The festival - which took place for the first time in 2017 - involves artists from around the world creating eye-catching designs on walls and the sides of buildings.
This year's event had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers hope to be able to stage it in some form later this year.
These images show the contrast between the busy streets of previous years and the empty city in 2020.
Nuart wants people to share their favourite images of all the festivals on social media - using #nuartabdnphotos - in the hope of creating a digital gallery of memories.
Adrian Watson, chief executive of organisers Aberdeen Inspired, explained: "The postponement decision (in March) was not taken lightly but we have to be sensible.
"It it not cancelled. In better days to come this year, we hope to have a Nuart of some description, albeit there may not be the international flavour and it might not be a mass gathering. We could have the best of British instead.
"People love Nuart. The grey granite was transformed, and it will be again."
All images are copyrighted.