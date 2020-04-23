Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption The incident happened on Wednesday evening

A 27-year-old man has been charged after armed police officers were called to a disturbance in Elgin.

An area around Findhorn Court in the Moray town was cordoned off for several hours on Wednesday evening.

Police Scotland said it was "contained" incident, and that no-one was injured.

The man is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday.