Emergency services at serious three-vehicle crash on A96 in Moray

  • 28 April 2020

Emergency services have been called to the scene of a "serious" three-vehicle accident in Moray.

The crash happened on the A96 between Fochabers and Keith.

Police Scotland said the A96 was closed in both directions, after being alerted at about 08:35, and diversions were in place.

Traffic Scotland said the road was likely to remain closed for some time.

