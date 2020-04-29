Image copyright Enquest Image caption EnQuest said operational activity was being cut back

An oil and gas operator has warned it expects to make about 530 redundancies in its North Sea operation.

EnQuest said it wanted to make savings of $300m (£241m), following the slump in demand for oil coupled with falling prices.

A consultation period on the plans is under way.

Industry body Oil and Gas UK had warned on Tuesday it expected as many as 30,000 jobs to go as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

EnQuest confirmed it had begun a six-week consultation with employees as it took "decisive action to manage the business in the current challenging economic environment".

The company said: "Given the prevailing low oil price and global demand, the group has reviewed each of its assets and related spending plans.

"This reduction in operational activity will inevitably lead to resource reductions, although EnQuest is seeking to keep this to a minimum.

"EnQuest expects to reduce the number of roles by 530."