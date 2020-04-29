Image caption Leigh-Anne Wood died in the crash on Tuesday

A 28-year-old woman killed in a crash on Moray was a "caring wife and mother", relatives have said.

Leigh-Anne Wood, of Elgin, died after the three-vehicle accident on the A96 near Fochabers on Tuesday morning.

Her family said in a statement: "We are devastated by the tragic loss of our beautiful, warm, fun-loving, caring wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to so many."

They also thanked everyone who stopped and helped at the scene.

Witness appeal

She was the driver and sole occupant of a grey Peugeot 2008 which was involved in a collision with a red Audi A3 and a white Ford Transit van.

The male driver and passenger from the Ford suffered non-life threatening injuries, while the male driver of the Audi was uninjured.

Sgt Scott Deans said: "Our thoughts at this sad time are with the families of those involved in this collision.

"We have spoken to several witnesses but would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash-cam footage of that area at that time, or if they have seen any of the vehicles involved near that location around the time of the collision, who has not yet come forward."