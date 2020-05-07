Lorry crashes into house and lands in Aberdeenshire garden
7 May 2020
A lorry has crashed into a house in Aberdeenshire.
The accident happened on the A947 near Fyvie at about 08:15 when the lorry crashed through a wall and ended on its side in a garden.
Police Scotland said the drivers of both the lorry and a car which was also damaged were taken to hospital as a precaution and there did not appear to be any serious injuries.
The road was closed in both directions as a result of the crash.