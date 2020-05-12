Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The QRA role involves intercepting unidentified aircraft approaching UK airspace

An RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) group based in Scotland is to temporarily move from Lossiemouth in Moray to Leuchars in Fife.

QRA crews at Lossiemouth and RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire intercept unidentified aircraft approaching UK airspace.

Recent incidents have included Russian military planes near UK airspace.

The Lossiemouth group's move to Fife later this year is to allow for a major revamp of Moray station's runway.

QRA crews had previously operated from Leuchars until 2014 when the group relocated to Lossiemouth. Leuchars has been an army barracks since 2015.

The Typhoon fighter jet crews are expected to return to Moray before the end of this year.

Typhoon training done at Lossiemouth will temporarily move to nearby Kinloss Barracks.