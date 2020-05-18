Image copyright Google Image caption Kirkburn Court is in Peterhead

A number of residents at an Aberdeenshire care home have died with coronavirus.

Barchester Healthcare said some people at Kirkburn Court in Peterhead had "tragically" died.

However, it is not known how many residents have lost their lives.

Kirkburn Court care home looks after private residents and those placed there by the local authority, and offers specialist nursing and dementia care.

Barchester said in a statement: "We are reporting all Covid-19 information to the relevant authorities, and it is a constantly changing picture.

"However, we can confirm that we have had individuals confirmed with Covid-19 at the home, and tragically some of those have sadly passed away.

"Every one of these deaths is a tragedy for all of us, and we send our heartfelt condolences to our residents, their families and our staff that have suffered."

Barchester said the home was in regular contact with Health Protection Scotland and the local authority.

Figures released last week showed that, up to 10 May, 93 deaths had been recorded at care homes in Grampian where coronavirus was on the death certificate.