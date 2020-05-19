Image copyright Meallmore Image caption Crimond House is operated by Meallmore

Four residents at an Aberdeenshire care home have died after contracting coronavirus.

Meallmore, which operates the Crimond House facility, said there had been a number of cases of Covid-19.

Meallmore said the home continued to follow "rigorous infection control procedures".

The operator said further testing of residents after April's deaths had shown there were currently no positive cases at the premises.

A statement on behalf of the home said: "The health and safety of our residents is our top priority and we have taken all measures possible to minimise the potential outbreak of Covid-19.

"There were a number of cases at Crimond House and very sadly four residents died following a positive Covid-19 test.

"Where possible a family member was present and our thoughts and condolences are with their family and friends during this very difficult time."

The statement added: "We support our staff who have developed relationships with our residents and their families and continue to follow rigorous infection control procedures in line with Health Protection Scotland guidance."