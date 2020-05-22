Image copyright Pete and Hannah McIntosh

When Hannah and Pete McIntosh left hospital with their newborn son two months ago, they emerged to a "completely different world".

Baby Jax was born on 24 March - the day the UK went into lockdown.

He has not yet met his grandparents and his parents have not been able to turn to friends and family for support.

But as restrictions in Scotland look likely to be eased next week, the McIntoshs, from Aberdeenshire, hope finally to be able to introduce them.

The lockdown is likely to be relaxed slightly from Thursday, allowing people in Scotland to meet outside with people from other household.

The first weeks with a new baby are daunting for all first-time parents but for Hannah, from Banchory, they have been "intense".

She said it was particularly difficult when they were only able to leave the house once a day and Jax was suffering from colic.

"Quite often people go for a drive in the car or go for some numerous walks or go to someone else to have a break from the screaming but we couldn't do that.," she added.

"But also just having the support of knowing that you're doing everything right - you're trying to show something over Facetime.

"Sometimes it felt a bit lonely - worrying and anxious [to know] if you're actually doing the right thing", she said.

Pete agreed. "It's been quite tough," he said.

'Lift spirits'

The prospect of restrictions easing and meeting with friends and family will "mentally be so much better", Hannah said.

They will still have to observe two metre (6ft) social distancing, meaning Jax's grandparents will not be able to hold him.

At this stage, though, she said letting them see him outside and at a distance would be an improvement.

Pete added: "I know we're not at the stage where we can mix households and the grandparents can have a proper cuddle.

"We're not quite there yet, but it's kinda nice to see that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

"It will do a lot to lift everyone's spirits, I think", he added.