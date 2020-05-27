Image copyright NHS Highland Image caption Mr Stewart had faced criticism for travelling to his family home on the mainland

The head of NHS Orkney has written an open letter explaining why he left the islands for his mainland home "on a few occasions" during lockdown.

Chief executive Iain Stewart said he had only travelled to his Black Isle home when his family needed him.

The health board, he said, could not function without movement of staff on and off the island.

But he offered a "sincere heartfelt apology" to the people of Orkney for any offence he has caused.

Orkney Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur had previously criticised Mr Stewart's trips home, claiming they were "at best, inadvisable".

"At a time when people in Orkney, as elsewhere, are being asked to make sacrifices in continuing to comply with the restrictions, it is important that those leading the fight against Covid-19 set an example," he said.

The Scottish government has said Mr Stewart's role was "pivotal" and that he was allowed to travel when not working.

Image caption MSP Liam McArthur said Mr Stewart's travel had been "inadvisable"

But in his letter to the people of Orkney, Mr Stewart insisted that it was right for him to travel.

"As the chief executive, designate, of NHS Orkney I am fully aware of the expectation that is placed upon me by the Scottish government, NHS Orkney board and the people of Orkney," he wrote.

"I have returned to my home on the mainland on a few occasions since 1 March 2020, only when my family has needed me. The board of NHS Orkney were aware of these journeys.

"The board is clear that being an island health board, we simply could not function without movement of staff on and off the island."

He added: " This applies to all of our staff groups right across the system of health and social care."

Student nurse daughter

Mr Stewart said that he would, however, "like to take this opportunity to offer the people of Orkney a sincere heartfelt apology for any offence that I may have caused".

The letter also addressed suggestions that family members had visited him on Orkney.

"This is not the case," he insisted.

He added: "My daughter is a student nurse, who like many others has come to work in Orkney on the frontline in The Balfour, and has been living with me in my temporary accommodation."