Image copyright Loganair Image caption The Embraer 145 is used on the Aberdeen to Newcastle route

Aberdeen Airport will receive a boost as Loganair resumes two domestic routes later.

The airline is relaunching flights to Birmingham and Newcastle, as it starts to move towards restoring full services after the Covid-19 crisis grounded most of its services.

The first flights to the English airports will take off from Aberdeen on Monday afternoon.

Birmingham services will fly four times a week at first, with six to Newcastle.

Passengers can fly to Birmingham on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday - before building from late August to two flights in each direction every weekday plus a Sunday service.

Loganair took over the Birmingham route, as well as services to Belfast and Manchester, after the collapse of Flybe in early March.

'Lifeline routes'

Flights between Aberdeen and Newcastle will operate every weekday afternoon and on Sundays, building to a twice-daily schedule by mid July. There will also be onward same-plane services linking Aberdeen to Exeter and Southampton with a short stop at Newcastle.

Loganair is Aberdeen Airport's largest operator and has continued to fly lifeline routes to the Highlands and Islands throughout the pandemic, as well as maintaining services for essential workers from Aberdeen to Manchester and Norwich.

All of the airline's flights will now be operated under its "Safe Steps to Healthy Flying" protocols to focus on customer safety.

Image copyright Loganair Image caption Loganair has maintained lifeline services throughout the coronavirus pandemic

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair's chief executive, said: "With many businesses turning their thoughts to restarting work after the Covid-19 pandemic, the UK's regional air connectivity will be more important than ever.

"For the sake of the recovery of the UK economy, we must enable key workers across the oil and gas, construction, service and healthcare sectors to travel swiftly, comfortably and safely throughout the country."

'Efforts commended'

Derek Provan from AGS Airports, which owns and manages Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, said: "Our Loganair colleagues have worked incredibly hard to maintain the country's vital lifeline Highlands and Island services during the pandemic and their efforts should be commended.

"We are working closely with many of our airline partners to assist them with their restart plans.

"Aviation continues to face huge challenges, however, it is heartening to see signs of recovery and AGS Airports Ltd stands ready to help get what is a resilient industry back on its feet."