Image copyright HM Coastguard Buchan

A man has been airlifted to hospital after falling from cliffs at Slains Castle, near Cruden Bay, Aberdeenshire.

Coastguard and lifeboat teams, along with police, ambulance and the fire service attended the incident, at about 15:40 on Saturday.

A lifeboat was launched to get closer to the cliffs, but the man was airlifted due to his location and the nature of his injuries.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Image copyright RNLI/Stacey Lynch

Martyn Simpson, RNLI coxswain mechanic at Peterhead lifeboat station, said: "Peterhead Lifeboat has launched to two calls at Slains Castle within the last two weeks.

"It is a beautiful walk but it can also be very dangerous so we would urge everyone to take extra care."