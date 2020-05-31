Biker killed in Orkney crash named by police

Image copyright Google Image caption The collision happened on Crowness Crescent in Hatson Industrial Estate

A 35-year-old man who died after his motorbike crashed in Orkney has been named by police.

The incident happened on Crowness Crescent in Kirkwall's Hatson Industrial Estate at about 16:00 on Saturday.

Gerard Kerins, from Aberdeenshire, regularly travelled to Orkney through his work in the renewable energy sector.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police have appealed for information from anyone who saw the motorbike in the area or has dashcam footage.

Sgt David Miller said: "First and foremost, our thoughts go out to Mr Kerins' family and friends at this sad time.

"Officers from the road policing unit are in Orkney carrying out inquiries in respect of this collision and are providing support to Mr Kerins' family."