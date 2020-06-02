Image caption Jim Gifford will be shadowed in his role at Aberdeenshire for five months

The leader of Aberdeenshire Council has stepped down from the Scottish Conservatives and joined the independent group.

Jim Gifford will now be shadowed in the council leader role by Andy Kille for five months.

Mr Kille, who is now the new Conservative group leader, will take over as council leader in November following the transition period.

The change will be subject to the approval of a full council meeting.

The ruling administration is made up of Conservative, Lib Dem and independent councillors.

Two other Conservatives - Jeff Hutchison and Lesley Berry - have also taken the decision to become independents.

Mr Gifford said: "It has been a privilege and an honour to have led the Aberdeenshire Conservative Group for almost nine years.

"I think that I can best serve the people who elected me by working as an independent councillor and stepping back from political affiliation within the council."

Peter Argyle, the Lib Dem group leader, will remain as deputy leader of the council.