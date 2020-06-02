Image caption Alan Donnelly has resisted calls to quit

A councillor who was convicted of sexual assault has had his suspension from Aberdeen City Council extended by The Standards Commission.

Former Conservative Alan Donnelly was found guilty in December and placed on the sex offenders register.

The 65-year-old former depute provost resigned from the Tories but resisted calls to stand down from the council.

The watchdog said in March the interim suspension would initially last three months.

A panel of commission members concluded that the renewal of the suspension was both "proportionate and in the public interest".

A review will take place no later than 3 September.

During the trial, Donnelly had denied kissing and touching a man who was working at an event in the city.

However, he was found guilty and ordered to pay compensation.

He was previously part of the ruling Conservative, Labour and independent administration.