Image copyright ScotRail/Morrison Construction Image caption The work is expected to take about a year, in stages

Improvements of £8m for Aberdeen raily station have been announced by ScotRail.

A new lounge area and ticket office, and taxi rank and cycle parking upgrades, are among the redevelopment plans.

ScotRail said the work was scheduled to get under way later in the year, and was expected to be done in stages and take about a year.

Morrison Construction will carry out the project.

Contractors will begin work on the site when it is deemed safe to do so, in accordance with Coronavirus guidelines.

Kirsty Devlin, ScotRail's head of projects, said: "The redevelopment of Aberdeen station will see significant enhancements in retail, improved access to the station, a new ticket office, and new first-class lounge."