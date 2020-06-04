Image copyright Shetland News Image caption The fire happened at a Shetland hatchery

About 200,000 juvenile salmon were lost in a fire at a Shetland hatchery.

The fire happened at Grieg Seafood's Girlsta hatchery on Wednesday.

Of the site's three million fish, approximately 200,000 juvenile salmon - know as parr - were starved of oxygen in the fire.

Grieg Seafood said the rest of the fish were saved and production was carrying on. No employees were injured. An investigation into the fire is under way.

The company said in a statement: "The fire started in the oxygen delivery system. Grieg Seafood is currently investigating what happened, to avoid similar incidents in the future.

"The building and the fish were insured, and the event will not have significant economic impact on the company."