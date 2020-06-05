Image caption The project has already been delayed

A new contractor is being sought to complete work at Aberdeen's £350m harbour expansion.

The project at Nigg is aimed at allowing cruise ships to berth.

Construction was stopped by the coronavirus outbreak, but there is concern further delay could cause damage to existing works.

Talks are ongoing between the harbour board and current principal contractor Dragados, but a contract has been issued for a new firm to come in.

The contract, issued last Wednesday, is to complete several unfinished works at the South Harbour development.

This includes dredging and excavation.

Contract documents say elements of the coastal wall construction are incomplete, with uncertainty regarding the stability of the remaining structure.

It is also being warned that without substantial intervention, there is a risk that erosion of existing works could lead to land slippage and damage to roads.

'All courses of action'

Aberdeen Harbour Board said it remained "fully committed" to the development, and was exploring the way forward.

A statement explained: "Like many construction projects across the country, we are looking at how we proceed once work can restart.

"As part of our response to the current situation, and to mitigate against the impact of Covid-19, we are now in talks with our current principal contractor for the construction of South Harbour, Dragados UK, about the best way forward and we are considering all possible courses of action."

Image caption The expansion would eliminate the need to ferry passengers ashore by boat

Dragados has been unavailable for comment.

The expansion would allow cruise ships to berth alongside the dock, eliminating the need to ferry passengers ashore by small boat.

In October, completion being delayed was announced. Initially due this year, work was being based on a phased completion in 2021.

The dredging programme had met "technical challenges".