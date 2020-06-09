NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Police appeal after serious fire in Banff damages house

  • 9 June 2020
Banff fire scene Image copyright JASPERIMAGE
Image caption The fire broke out on Tuesday morning

Police are appealing for information after a serious fire in Banff.

Four appliances were sent to the scene after the fire broke out in Seafield Crescent on Tuesday morning.

Part of a house and a shed were involved. There were no injuries.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the blaze. Police Scotland said there would be a "continued presence in the area".

