A teenager jailed for more than 10 years for attempted murder in Aberdeenshire has failed in a bid to have his conviction quashed.

Brandon Douglas, 18, was sentenced to 10 years and three months for taking part in an assault on Allan Roy at his home in Sandhaven in November 2018.

Appeal Court judges have now ruled that there was no miscarriage of justice in the case.

Two co-accused were also jailed last year over the incident.

It was argued Lord Mulholland made an error during proceedings at the High Court in Aberdeen last year.

Severely injured

It had been claimed there was not enough evidence to convict Douglas for taking part in the attack.

The judge disagreed and allowed the case against Douglas to proceed.

Appeal judges have now ruled he followed correct legal guidelines.

The trial had heard Mr Roy was left "severely injured and permanently disfigured".

Prosecutors told the trial that the men "did not care if Mr Roy lived or died".