Aberdeen Market operator placed into liquidation
The operator of Aberdeen Market has been placed into liquidation.
The building in Aberdeen city centre has been closed since the beginning of lockdown.
In April, plans were approved to demolish the premises, making way for a new office, retail and leisure space.
Administrator Cowgills has confirmed in a statement that Aberdeen Market Village was placed into Creditors Voluntary Liquidation on 11 June, and has now ceased trading.
Developer Patrizia hopes to inject "new vibrancy" into the area with the redevelopment plans.
The plan is for news shops, cafes and office space.
The building dates back to the 1970s.