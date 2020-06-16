Image copyright CHC Image caption The posts involve include engineering and flight personnel

Helicopter firm CHC is consulting with staff and unions over job losses.

CHC said about 47 UK posts could be affected, with about half of those based in Aberdeen.

The company said the offshore industry, for whom it transports workers to North Sea platforms, continued to face "challenging market conditions".

CHC's Mark Abbey said: "This has been an incredibly difficult decision but it is necessary for us to respond to these conditions."

The posts involved include engineering and flight personnel.

Mr Abbey, CHC's regional director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said it was to "protect the maximum number of jobs possible and safeguard the future of the business".