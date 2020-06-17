Planes wedged together after collision at airport

Image caption The collision happened on Tuesday evening

An investigation has been launched after a collision between two planes on the tarmac at Aberdeen International Airport.

The nose of one of the aircraft ended up wedged under the engine of the other on Tuesday evening, lifting it off the ground.

No passengers were on board the Loganair jet, which was struck by the former Flybe plane.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) has been informed.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Loganair said in a statement: "A Loganair Embraer 145 regional jet, parked with no passengers or crew members aboard, was hit by a former Flybe Bombardier Q400 aircraft, which we understand was being prepared for departure after being stored at Aberdeen Airport.

"The nose of the Q400 impacted the rear port side of the Embraer, becoming lodged underneath and lifting the right main gear off the ground.

"The most important thing is that no-one was injured in the incident, with the crew working on the ex-Flybe aircraft being safe and well, yet understandably shaken."

Aberdeen International Airport confirmed that the incident happened at about 18:00 on Tuesday.

The airport said in a statement: "The Air Accidents Investigation Branch is now carrying out an investigation."

The AAIB added: "Following an incident at Aberdeen Airport the AAIB is making initial enquiries, and at this stage there is no further comment."