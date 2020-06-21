Image copyright Chris Lewis Image caption Chris Lewis and his dog Jet left the island on Friday morning

A former British paratrooper has left the previously uninhabited island where he had been isolating after lockdown measures were introduced during a fundraising challenge.

Chris Lewis, from Swansea, had walked 12,000 miles of the UK coastline after setting off from Wales in August 2017.

He was given special permission to live in the only house on Hildasay, Shetland, with his dog Jet.

"I feel I left a part of me behind," he said.

The 39-year-old was originally sleeping in a tent on mainland Shetland when lockdown restrictions were imposed on 23 March.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Lewis was sleeping in a tent when the lockdown was imposed on 23 March

He was offered the keys to a former shepherd's hut on Hildasay when its owners heard he was camping. The hut has no running water, heating or electricity.

A regular boat brought him fresh water and coal. He collected driftwood, foraged and fished for food, and always made sure he had a three-week supply of dog food for Jet.

He said he had been "the happiest I've ever been" while living on the island.

The 108-hectare island of Hildasay sits off the west coast of mainland Shetland, where Mr Lewis returned on Friday. He thanked locals for the "outstanding" love and support shown to him during his stay.

"As we left the pier, I sat at the back of the boat not really able to say much!" he wrote on Facebook. "I was sad and excited at the same time!! What an adventure the last three months have been living on our own island in lockdown! I will never forget it!

"I feel I left a part of me behind when I left and I look forward to my return in years to come."

Image copyright chris lewis Image caption Chris Lewis said he had left part of himself behind when he returned to mainland Shetland

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The only house on Hildasay is a former shepherd's hut with no electricity

Mr Lewis revealed that people had been leaving money at the shop that provided his supplies, while others had left him "countless gifts, letters and cards".

"It's amazing how people simply just want to be kind and help whatever way they can. It's incredibly good for the soul."

He added: "Leaving Hildasay means more than just leaving the island to me. I know that very soon it will be the end of our island adventure before I return to the mainland.

"Heading down the east coast is going to completely change my walk, it will offer a completely new set of challenges for Jet and I compared to what we have been walking."

Image copyright Chris Lewis

Mr Lewis is raising money for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity - with donations already reaching more than £98,000. The charity had previously helped Mr Lewis when he became homeless.

Hildasay has been uninhabited since the late 19th Century, with Mr Lewis and Jet joined only by 15 sheep and thousands of birds.

Almost 40,000 people have been following his journey on a Facebook page, Chris Walks the UK.

He set off from Llangennith beach on the Gower Peninsula with just £10 in his pocket and a few days of supplies.