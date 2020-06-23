Image copyright Google

A Shetland hotel is to close with the loss of 45 jobs, it has been announced.

BDL Shetland, the owners of The Moorfield Hotel in Brae, said it was no longer viable to keep it open.

The decision came after Total said it would move workers to an accommodation camp at Sella Ness which is nearer the gas terminal.

In a statement, the owners said: "We are heartbroken to announce that The Moorfield Hotel will be closing its doors on 9 September."

The firm said it was "devastating" news for a "fantastic team".