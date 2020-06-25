Image copyright Fubar News Image caption The incident happened on Thursday morning

An investigation has been launched after a freight ferry ran aground at the entrance to Aberdeen Harbour.

NorthLink's MV Arrow got into difficulties during manoeuvres on its arrival from Lerwick at about 07:30.

Aberdeen Coastguard said the vessel was freed by harbour tugs and was eventually able to continue to the quayside.

Serco NorthLink said the chartered vessel ran aground but there were no injuries, or risk to the environment.

A statement said: "We are working with Aberdeen Harbour Board, the vessel's owners, and the relevant authorities to conduct a full investigation."