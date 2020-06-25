Image copyright COPFS Image caption Liam Hay was seen on camera before the attack

A man jailed for 19 years for murdering a father-of-two who helped a stranger hide in his home should have his sentence reduced, it has been argued.

Liam Hay was on a five-day drugs binge when he killed 51-year-old Anthony McGladrigan in Cuminestown, Aberdeenshire, in June last year.

He had let one of Hay's friends into in his home as he was being chased.

Appeal judges were told Hay should have had a longer sentence discount to reflect his guilty plea.

Hay, who was 20 at the time of the murder and is now 21, had forced his way into Mr McGladrigan's house and stabbed him nine times.

The farm worker was given a life sentence at the High Court in Glasgow in January after admitting murder.

'Ashamed and disgusted'

At the time, sentencing judge, Lady Stacey, had described the killing as "shocking" and "incredible".

Defence counsel Ian Duguid told a virtual hearing on Thursday she had been "in error" in deciding the level of sentence discount for the guilty plea, albeit that was at the discretion of the judge.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Anthony McGladrigan was attacked in his home

Mr Duguid said: "It was an awful event. It's not my position to try and undermine the seriousness of this offence.

"Mr Hay's position is he is ashamed, disgusted and shocked by what he is responsible for. He reflects on that every day of his life.

"He is somebody who is capable of being rehabilitated. This was not a premeditated murder. He was acting out of character."

'Awful crime'

Mr Duguid argued the judge had used the serious nature of the offence to reflect not only the discount level but also to advance a long penalty.

He added: "I accept this is an awful crime and there's a penalty which has to be paid."

Lady Dorrian, sitting with Lord Brodie and Lord Turnbull, said it was an "anxious" case and they required to take some time.

A written decision will be issued at a later date.