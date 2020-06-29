One taken to hospital after Aberdeen flat fire
- 29 June 2020
One person has been taken to hospital after an early morning fire in Aberdeen.
The blaze broke out at a flat in King Street.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the alarm was raised at 05:00 on Monday. Three appliances were sent to tackle the fire which has now been put out.
They said that one casualty was taken to hospital. Their condition is not yet known.