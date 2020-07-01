Image copyright Grant Gregor/Aberdeen Lifeboat Image caption Aberdeen lifeboat was called out to investigate wreckage

Fly-tippers have been criticised after an Aberdeen lifeboat callout to reports of wreckage ended with two fridge freezers being found at sea.

The lifeboat crew was called to water off Cove on Tuesday night.

The fridge freezers were taken on board.

Coxswain Davie Orr said: "Whoever dumped these showed a casual disregard for the environment, sea safety and also caused a significant waste of search and rescue funds and resources."

He explained "Fridges float, and can drift a long way. These two items could easily have holed a small vessel and caused a real emergency at sea.

"Our crew also had to break from social-distancing rules to attend the call, with the associated risks.

"The fridges were bulky and awkward to bring on deck but needed to be recovered to avoid another incident. We will always be ready to respond to any report of concern for safety at sea, but we hope the lesson of tonight will strike home."