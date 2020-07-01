Councillors in Aberdeen have approved millions of pounds in cuts as part of an emergency budget in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

About £9.5m of departmental savings will have to be found as part of a package of measures.

The financial strategy approved by the urgent business committee will also see up to £14.6m earmarked for expanded childcare provision being redirected.

The council said it would try to limit the impact on frontline services.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: "The emergency repairs, the roadworks, those type of things, we have tried to maintain that service level as much as we possibly can because we realise that's what people are relying on."

'Streamline services'

She explained: "We are looking at ways in which we can streamline the services that we have.

"We are looking at how we deliver those services internally - the managing of vacancies within the organisation, it's about us looking at hardware, computers, consumable purchases, those types of things."

Meanwhile, Moray councillors will hear that the overall financial shortfall caused by the pandemic is expected to be about £5.5m.

Last week, Aberdeenshire Council said it was giving itself until March 2022 to save up to £60m due to the impact of Covid-19 on budget plans.