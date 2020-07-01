Cannabis plants worth £400,000 discovered in Aberdeen
- 1 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged after cannabis plants worth about £400,000 were found in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said properties in View Terrace, Rosemount, Seaton Walk in Seaton and Bedford Avenue in Kittybrewster were searched between Friday and Tuesday.
Hundreds of cannabis plants were said to have been discovered.
Two men aged 26 and 28 have been arrested and charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.