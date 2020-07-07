Image caption The container was in a car park in Aberdeen suburb of Cults

An Aberdeen pensioner has spoken of his relief after a mobile toilet facility and canteen for council workers outside a retirement development was moved.

The container was placed in the public car park in Cults last month, after being moved from the main road as it was blocking cycle routes and parking.

Allan McLay, 88, said it blocked his window view during isolation and should be moved to a less intrusive spot.

He said of the move: "I was dancing up and down."

Aberdeen City Council said it had been taken to a depot.

Image caption Allan McLay said he appreciated workers needed facilities

The canteen container and toilet facility was for the use of waste collection teams during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr McLay, who had been isolating since March, had said he appreciated workers needed facilities, but that it should be put elsewhere.

He said of the move: "It was a surprise - success at last.

"I think it would still be standing there if I had not agitated."

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: "The welfare unit for our waste staff working in the Cults area has been moved.

"It has been relocated to our roads depot in Peterculter, five miles away."