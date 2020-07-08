Image copyright COPFS Image caption Liam Hay was captured on camera before launching the attack

A man jailed for 19 years for murdering a father-of-two who helped a stranger hide in his home has had the punishment part of his sentence cut.

Liam Hay was on a five-day drugs binge when he killed 51-year-old Anthony McGladrigan in Cuminestown, Aberdeenshire, in June last year.

He had let one of Hay's friends into his home as he was being chased.

Appeal judges have ruled Hay, 21, will now serve a minimum of 16 years before he is eligible to apply for parole.

It had been argued last month that Hay should have had a longer sentence discount to reflect his guilty plea and his age.

Hay, who was 20 at the time of the murder, had forced his way into Mr McGladrigan's house and stabbed him nine times.

The farm worker was given a life sentence at the High Court in Glasgow in January after admitting murder.

At the time, sentencing judge, Lady Stacey, had described the killing as "shocking" and "incredible".

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Anthony McGladrigan was attacked in his own home

Defence counsel Ian Duguid told a virtual hearing on 25 June she had been "in error" in deciding the sentence, albeit that it was at the discretion of the judge.

Mr Duguid had said during the appeal: "It was an awful event. It's not my position to try and undermine the seriousness of this offence.

'Not a premeditated murder'

"Mr Hay's position is he is ashamed, disgusted and shocked by what he is responsible for. He reflects on that every day of his life.

"He is somebody who is capable of being rehabilitated. This was not a premeditated murder. He was acting out of character."

In a written judgement, Lady Dorrian noted that it had been "submitted that the youth of the appellant was a significant factor".

She said that, in sentencing a young person, it is "to be borne in mind that maturity may not be developed".

"A primary consideration has to be the welfare and best interests of the individual, so that they can come out of prison as a responsible and valuable member of society". she added.

"We shall allow the appeal to the extent of substituting a punishment part of 16 years for that of 19 years imposed by the sentencing judge."