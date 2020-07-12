Image copyright TUI

Travel company TUI has cancelled all its summer flights out of Aberdeen following the "unprecedented halt on worldwide travel" due to coronavirus.

The operator said it would be focussing on flying from its largest UK airports in the coming months.

Pulling out of Aberdeen had been "an incredibly difficult decision", it said.

Plans are in place to resume flights from 4 October in time for the half-term holidays.

A TUI spokeswoman said: "We're taking a dynamic approach to restarting our holidays, in line with Government advice and the evolving demand for travel."

Image caption TUI said some flights out of Aberdeen would resume in October

She added: "Throughout winter we'll be running twice-weekly flights from Aberdeen to Tenerife and we will, of course, be welcoming Aberdeen back to our summer holiday programme in 2021, offering a fuller range of TUI destinations."

Last week, holiday airline Jet2 suspended all flights to Spain from Scotland as a result of the 14-day quarantine rule.

Passengers travelling into Scotland from Spain have to go into isolation for 14 days after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirmed she would not yet allow an "air bridge" with the country.

Spain and Serbia were left off the quarantine exemption list announced by the first minister earlier this week.

They were omitted due to concerns about the prevalence of Covid-19.